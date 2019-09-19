ISB’s MBA programme ranks 7th globally in Forbes Best B-Schools list

The Indian School of Business (ISB) secured the seventh rank globally in ‘The Best International MBAs: One-Year Programs’ rankings by Forbes. The Hyderabad based management institute is also the top-ranked B-school from Asia.

This is the first time, ISB took part in the rankings. A release from the B-school said the Forbes Best Business Schools rankings are announced every two years and schools are ranked solely on their ‘5-year MBA gain’. It represents the net cumulative amount the typical alumni would have earned after five years by getting their MBA versus staying in their pre-MBA career. The five-year gain of ISB stood at $90,500.

The survey of alumni indicates that a degree at a leading business school is still incredibly valuable and pays for itself in roughly four years. Graduates from the class of 2014 at the top 25 US programmes increased their earnings from $73,000 on average before school to $193,000 last year. Earnings have increased 10 per cent annually since graduation, as per Forbes.

International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland topped the Forbes rankings followed by INSEAD and Judge Business School, University of Cambridge.

International MBAs, one-year programs: Top colleges

Rank 1: International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland

Rank 2: INSEAD

Rank 3: Judge Business School, University of Cambridge

Rank 4: SDA Bocconi School of Management

Rank 5: Said Business School, University of Oxford

Rank 6: IE Business School

Rank 7: India School of Business, Hyderabad

Rank 8: Warwick Business School

Rank 9: Manheim Business School

Rank 10: European School of Management and Technology, Berlin.