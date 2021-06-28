ISBF to offer seats under ECA, CCA and sports category from academic year 2021-22

ISBF has added 12 extra-curricular and four co-curricular activities along with nine sporting disciplines under the categories. File.

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), an affiliate institution to the University of London (UoL), is offering admissions in the extra-curricular activities (ECA), co-curricular activities (CCA) and the sports categories from the upcoming academic session 2021-22.

A total of 12 ECA, four CCA and nine sporting disciplines have been added in these categories. The admissions under the ECA/CCA/sports category are for both LSE-UOL and Kingston University undergraduate programmes offered at ISBF.

A three-round admission process consisting of an application round, trials round and a final personal interview round have also been formulated for the same. The application deadline for the categories is July 10, 2021. The trials are scheduled to begin on July 19, while the interviews will be concluded in the week of July 26.

The ECA category consists of music – vocal, music – instrumental, dance – Indian classical, dance – western classical, dance – Indian light and folk, dance – western light, media – photography, media – film making, media – animation & video editing, fine arts – sketching, fine arts – painting, and fine arts – sculpting.

The games included in the sports category are chess, table tennis, pool/billiards, golf, badminton, lawn tennis, swimming, squash and shooting. The CCA category includes chess, debating (English), quizzing and creative writing.

GL Tayal, dean, ISBF, said, “Admissions through the ECA/CCA/sports category for the upcoming academic session will open up opportunities to an entirely new genre of students who can channelise their myriad talents towards commercial, financial and entrepreneurial success.”