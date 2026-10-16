ISB rolls out startup fellowship to nurture student entrepreneurs

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the ‘PGP Class of 2015 Startup Fellowship’, which will provide early-stage financial support to promising student entrepreneurs through ISPROUTE, the School’s structured pre-incubation programme.

The initiative, as per a press statement, will be funded through the PGP Class of 2015 (Hyderabad cohort) Startup Endowment Fund, with ISB topping up the corpus to ensure sustained annual support. It will provide an annual grant to an eligible student or student-led team from the ongoing Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) class to pursue their entrepreneurial ventures.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, and representatives of the Hyderabad cohort of the PGP Class of 2015 exchanged the MoU for the fellowship in the presence of DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, ISB, and Saumya Kumar, Director, ISB I-Venture.