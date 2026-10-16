ISB rolls out startup fellowship to nurture student entrepreneurs

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the ‘PGP Class of 2015 Startup Fellowship’, which will provide early-stage financial support to promising student entrepreneurs through ISPROUTE, the School’s structured pre-incubation programme.
The initiative, as per a press statement, will be funded through the PGP Class of 2015 (Hyderabad cohort) Startup Endowment Fund, with ISB topping up the corpus to ensure sustained annual support. It will provide an annual grant to an eligible student or student-led team from the ongoing Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) class to pursue their entrepreneurial ventures.
Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, and representatives of the Hyderabad cohort of the PGP Class of 2015 exchanged the MoU for the fellowship in the presence of DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, ISB, and Saumya Kumar, Director, ISB I-Venture.
Commenting on this initiative, Dean Madan Pillutla said, “The PGP Class of 2015 Startup Fellowship reiterates the strength of our alumni community and its commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs. By providing early-stage support through ISPROUTE, the fellowship will enable student founders to pursue promising ideas and advance their ventures.”
Anchana C, representing the PGP Class of 2015, said, “ISB gave our class the confidence to chart our own paths. Dedicating our class endowment to this fellowship is our way of passing that on. Every year, it will support one student entrepreneur in taking the first steps towards building a venture, with ISB’s entrepreneurial ecosystem behind them.”
Meanwhile, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has climbed 15 places in the Financial Times’ Executive MBA (EMBA) Rankings 2026, securing the 38th position, up from 53rd in 2025. Its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) reported an average alumni salary of $420,715.