ISB ranks 5th globally; 7 Indian B-schools make top 100: LinkedIn Top MBA Programs 2026

ISB, IIM-A, IIM-B also find mentioned in FT MBA 2026 rankings, among others (Images via official websites)

LinkedIn has released its Top MBA Programs 2026, ranking 100 business schools globally based on data on the long-term career outcomes of their alumni. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured the fifth position and is the highest-ranked Indian institution on the list.

Stanford University Graduate School of Business topped the ranking, followed by Harvard Business School and the Wharton School. INSEAD was ranked fourth, while ISB occupied the fifth position.

Seven Indian institutions feature in LinkedIn’s top 100. Besides ISB, the list includes Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad at 19, IIM Bangalore at 20, IIM Calcutta at 21, IIM Lucknow at 31, IIM Indore at 33, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at 62 and IIM Udaipur at 83.