ISB ranks 5th globally; 7 Indian B-schools make top 100: LinkedIn Top MBA Programs 2026

LinkedIn has released its Top MBA Programs 2026, ranking 100 business schools globally based on data on the long-term career outcomes of their alumni. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured the fifth position and is the highest-ranked Indian institution on the list.
Stanford University Graduate School of Business topped the ranking, followed by Harvard Business School and the Wharton School. INSEAD was ranked fourth, while ISB occupied the fifth position.
Seven Indian institutions feature in LinkedIn’s top 100. Besides ISB, the list includes Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad at 19, IIM Bangalore at 20, IIM Calcutta at 21, IIM Lucknow at 31, IIM Indore at 33, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at 62 and IIM Udaipur at 83.
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LinkedIn said 53 of the 100 programmes are located outside the US, highlighting the global nature of MBA education, professional networks and career opportunities. The ranking focuses on alumni career outcomes rather than relying primarily on institutional reputation or classroom experience.
|Rank
|Institution
|5
|Indian School of Business
|19
|IIM Ahmedabad
|20
|IIM Bangalore
|21
|IIM Calcutta
|31
|IIM Lucknow
|33
|IIM Indore
|62
|IIFT
|83
|IIM Udaipur
The LinkedIn ranking evaluates programmes across several measures, including career advancement, hiring demand, leadership potential, network strength and gender diversity. As per the report, Harvard, MIT Sloan and Yale perform strongly on career advancement, while Wharton, Chicago Booth and Columbia Business School rank highly for job placement.
The report also identifies Product Manager as one of the three most common job titles at 80 of the 100 programmes. Data Analysis appears among the three most common skills at 63 programmes, making it the most widespread skill in the ranking. Business Development, Strategic Planning and Stakeholder Management also feature prominently.
LinkedIn’s data also points to the growing relevance of AI skills in MBA careers. AI Literacy is beginning to appear among the skills of graduates from leading programmes, including Stanford and MIT Sloan, according to the company.
The report further highlights the role of professional networks in career outcomes. LinkedIn said 88% of professionals surveyed consider their network important for navigating their careers, while 63% said they had not been clearly shown how to build professional relationships or grow their network.
LinkedIn said its ranking should be considered alongside factors such as cost, location, curriculum and individual career goals, rather than as the sole basis for choosing an MBA programme.