ISB ranked best Indian B-school in FT Global MBA Ranking 2023

The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) from the Indian School of Business (ISB) was ranked the best in India in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2023 released today. It is the only Indian B-school in the top 50 worldwide and has been ranked 39th globally and sixth in Asia.

ISB is also ranked best in India in the research category. This research ranking also demonstrates the quality of research output generated by its faculty year after year. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has been ranked at 52nd position in the rankings.

Read | Here’s what the IIM-CAT toppers (2011-2021) are doing these days

Of the leading tier of 18 of the 100 business schools ranked in 2023, 13 are in the US, including Harvard, Stanford and Berkeley. Two top-tier schools are in France: INSEAD, placed second, and HEC Paris.

University of Massachusetts Amherst: Isenberg is ranked top for value for money, in part a proxy for social mobility after taking into account financial aid, with salaries three years after completion on average 188 per cent higher than earnings before studying.