ISB PGP YL Class of 2026-28 admits 48% women with 99 average CAT percentile

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has welcomed 132 students to the second cohort of its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), with the Class of 2026-28. The programme is for recent graduates and professionals with up to two years of work experience. The programme aims to prepare future business leaders through a curriculum focused on management, technology, data analytics, leadership development and global exposure, as per the press release.
The incoming cohort had an average age of 23 years, with women accounting for 48 per cent of the class. Students from engineering backgrounds made up 47 per cent of the batch, while others brought experience from sectors including consulting, banking, healthcare, operations, technology, engineering and entrepreneurship.
ISB has also awarded tuition waivers to 24 per cent of the class, including 17 full-tuition and 14 half-tuition scholarships, as part of its efforts to improve access to management education.
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The batch was selected through a competitive admissions process with an average CAT percentile of 99.09, along with an average GMAT Classic score of 725, GMAT Focus score of 684, and GRE score of 330.
Beyond academics, students include national and state-level sportspersons, entrepreneurs, technology innovators, scholarship recipients and corporate professionals, bringing a wide range of experiences to the classroom.
Welcoming the new batch, Professor Pranav Jindal, Associate Dean, Admissions & Careers at ISB, said the cohort represents the talent, ambition and diversity needed to shape the next generation of leaders. He added that the programme seeks to equip students with the skills, adaptability and global outlook required to succeed in a rapidly evolving business environment through rigorous academics, immersive learning and industry engagement.
The programme has already gained strong industry recognition. Students from the inaugural PGP YL cohort secured summer internships with organisations including McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Accenture, Jefferies, Mastercard, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate-Palmolive, Amazon and Aditya Birla Group.