ISB PGP YL Class of 2026-28 admits 48% women with 99 average CAT percentile

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has welcomed 132 students to the second cohort of its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), with the Class of 2026-28. The programme is for recent graduates and professionals with up to two years of work experience. The programme aims to prepare future business leaders through a curriculum focused on management, technology, data analytics, leadership development and global exposure, as per the press release.

The incoming cohort had an average age of 23 years, with women accounting for 48 per cent of the class. Students from engineering backgrounds made up 47 per cent of the batch, while others brought experience from sectors including consulting, banking, healthcare, operations, technology, engineering and entrepreneurship.