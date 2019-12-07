ISB Mohali, Punjab govt launch ‘ESTAC’ start-up accelerator programmes

A total of 10 startups will be selected for the first batch (Representational Image, Source: Getty/ThinkStock) A total of 10 startups will be selected for the first batch (Representational Image, Source: Getty/ThinkStock)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday launched Enable Startup Track Acceleration (ESTAC) programme during Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2019, with an aim to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in the state.

ESTAC is a series of startup acceleration programmes created through a strategic partnership between the state government (Start-up Punjab Cell) and AIC, Indian School of Business, Mohali.

The programme focuses on supporting technology-led, scalable and investible growth-stage startups in areas of government-enabled and private sector driven businesses, the state government said in a statement.

The first of the series of ESTAC programme focuses on agri-tech startups, while the subsequent ones will relate to e-mobility, grain procurement, electric metering and other agricultural innovations.

It will be a six-month programme commencing from March 1, 2020. Ten selected startups will be given the opportunity to participate in the ESTAC programme and secure pilot projects with the government of Punjab.

