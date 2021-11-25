ISB launches its flagship pre-incubation programme for aspiring entreprenuers

The Indian School of Business (ISB) DLabs has launched its pre-incubation programme – ‘ISPROUTE’. ISB DLabs has started its programme free of cost and will engage top-class mentors and industry experts to guide and support participants in the early stages of starting up.

The programme’s first cohort is opening 25 seats for the early idea stage and aspiring entrepreneurs. Interested candidates can check the details at isbdlabs.org/en/startups/i-sproute.html.

ISB DLabs is inviting participants to join the pre-incubation program. Application intake will be open till December 31, 2021, and the cohort is scheduled to commence in February 2022. Application is open for – students, working professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs; individuals with early-stage ideas (with or without a prototype); sector agnostic – tech & non-tech, high impact ideas.

Programme offerings would include master class sessions with industry experts and ISB faculty; grants and fundraising support; knowledge and mentoring support; networking opportunities through events and other relevant forums; value-added services to help build and scale products and services.

Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture @ ISB and CEO, DLabs said, “The programme is designed to offer interactive capacity building modules with expert mentorship and handholding support while aspiring entrepreneurs run structured experiments to validate their ideas and refine business strategies. It is a platform of action-oriented opportunity to transform ideas to POC and to come up with MVP”.