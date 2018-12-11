ISB, IIM-Calcutta among top 3 for one-year MBA programme: WSJ/THE Ranking 2019

India has two spots in the top five one-year MBA degree courses in the world, according to the latest Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education raking. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured second and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-Calcutta) has bagged the third rank globally. The first rank is grabbed by the University of Hong Kong.

Advertising

WSJ/THE Ranking 2019: One-year MBA programme

#1 University of Hong Kong, China #2 Indian School of Business #3 Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta #4 SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia #5 IMD, Switzerland

ISB, Hyderabad had emerged as top B-school in Indian and ninth in the world. Rajendra Srivastava, dean, ISB, Hyderabad said, “While THE ranks one-year and two-year programmes separately, it uses the same criteria and scale. Our weighted score on the criteria places us ninth in the world among all one and two-year MBA programmes.THE describes how one-year programmes are increasing in popularity not only in Europe and Asia but also in the USA where they are less common. One-year programmes enable students to put their skills to use sooner, and have lower costs.”

With an overall score of 75.5, the one-year executive programme by the IIM Calcutta has scored the highest in the section of delivering outcomes (85 points), against the global average of 65.5.

Prashant Mishra, dean of new initiatives and external relations, IIM Calcutta said, “The course is unique since the class comprises a mix of youth and experience from various backgrounds which make for interesting learning synergies to create an enriching experience.”

Advertising

The rankings have assessed 114 B-schools from 24 countries in the world across 20 parameters including student engagement student outcome, teaching environment among others. The rankings also provide a comparative study between the one-year and two-year MBA programmes. While India has performed well in the one-year MBA courses, it has, however, not secured ranking under the top 10 of the two-year MBA programmes.

The US still dominates the MBA

The United States of America (USA) has kept up the trend of becoming the top choice for Business graduates as it has not only secured the top spot for the two year MBA ranking with Stanford Graduate School for Business but also nine out of top 10 schools in two year MBA were from the US. The China Europe International Business School, Shanghai has secured the 10th spot in the two-year MBA programmes list and emerged as the top choice outside the US.

American B-schools have secured 44 spots out of top 54 two-year MBA programmes, maintaining the dominance of the West.