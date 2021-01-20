ISB-backed mentorship programme kicks off for meritorious schools in Punjab

The mentors are engaging with the students over telephonic/zoom conversations to analyse their current state of motivation and the problems they have been facing and accordingly converse with them (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

The Punjab Department of School Education, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB) under the Jump Start India (JSI) initiative, has launched a three-month mentorship programme for the meritorious schools based in Patiala, Jalandhar, Mohali, Gurdaspur and Amritsar.

As many as 500 Class 12 students of meritorious schools in the first phase are participating in the programme. Under this initiative, each meritorious student has been given an ISB student as a mentor to motivate, build future-focused and career-related capabilities for the mentees (the person receiving training). Besides, these ISB students who have volunteered as mentors belong to PGP, PGP-PRO, PGP-MAX and AMPPP programmes at ISB.

As per information from Rajeshwar Upadhyay, Director, Par Excellence, who is supporting this initiative and conducting baseline and final evaluation, “The mentors are engaging with the students over telephonic/zoom conversations to analyse their current state of motivation and the problems they have been facing and accordingly converse with them for specified hours every week for a three-month period.”

Read | Set up CAT corporation to hold multilingual exam, allow multiple attempts a year: IIM-Rohtak director

However, the performance of the mentees will be evaluated as per their board results as well as via comprehensive tests designed, he added.

Divulging more information on how the mentors and mentees are being assessed in the programme, Dr Aarushi Jain, Associate Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB and the Principal Investigator of the RCT, said that the participants are assessed on some basic competencies to be successful as the mentees on how to leverage the mentoring relationship for personal, intra-personal and career-related pursuits. However, the mentors are assessed and trained on how to run successful mentoring relationships by leveraging their own experiences, knowledge and nurturing skills.

When asked about the Jump Start India initiative, Prof Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB who leads the JSI initiative emphasised that the “Indian School of Business has set up Jump Start India initiative to deploy the faculty expertise and student resources to generate solutions to the most pressing challenges before the country on its road to recovery.”

Read | Online classes to continue even as schools reopen: Education Minister

He said that students of Class 12 standard are at a crucial stage in their careers and yet are at a high risk of dropping out of the education system altogether, if not engaged in a meaningful way in this critical time. “The Randomised Control Trial (RCT) being conducted will help in assessing if the model can be replicated and scaled up to improve the motivation level and performance of students across the state,” he added.

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar said by starting such programmes, we are trying best to keep the students engaged so that they don’t miss out on key portions of their social and psychological development.

Sharing her experience of the Mentorship programme, Ritu Pushkarna, Principal, Meritorious School, Mohali said, “The programme initiated by the ISB for the Education Department, Punjab will have a long-term impact on the teaching-learning process in MSM Mohali.”

A Class 12 student Jashanpreet said: “My mentor is very encouraging and I learn a lot of things from her. She guides me on how to make my future bright.”