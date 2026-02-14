ISB announces scholarship programme for PGP-YL students, offers 100% tuition waiver

The scholarship is structured as a need-cum-merit award and will provide a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to selected students. The benefit will be extended over multiple years, beginning with the current academic year.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 03:13 PM IST
isb hyderabad campus, indian school of businessISB Hyderabad Campus (Image via isb.edu)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the DSP Scholarship Programme for students enrolled in its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL). The initiative is supported by a multi-year corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution from DSP Asset Managers, an Indian investment management firm, according to an official statement.

The scholarship is structured as a need-cum-merit award and will provide a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to selected students. The benefit will be extended over multiple years, beginning with the current academic year.

Under the programme, two students from the current PGP YL class will receive the scholarship. In subsequent years, five students will be supported annually. According to an official statement, the initiative is aimed at enabling access to management education for students at an early stage of their academic or professional journey.

The memorandum of understanding for the scholarship was exchanged in the presence of Aditi Kothari Desai, Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers Private Limited; ISB Dean Madan Pillutla; Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director and CEO, DSP Mutual Fund; and DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, ISB.

About the PGP YL programme

The Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL) is a full-time, 20-month residential programme conducted at ISB’s Hyderabad campus. It is designed for individuals with minimal full-time work experience and serves as an early-entry option distinct from ISB’s one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, which requires prior professional experience.

The tuition fee waiver under the DSP Scholarship Programme is valued at approximately ₹18.65 lakh per student, covering the full tuition component of the programme.

Eligibility and admission criteria

The PGP YL is open to fresh graduates and early-career professionals with 0 to 24 months of full-time work experience as of June 15 of the joining year. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline, including three-year or four-year undergraduate programmes.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates are required to submit valid GMAT, GRE, or CAT 2025 scores. According to the programme guidelines, only test-centre-based scores are accepted. Applicants whose undergraduate instruction was not in English must also submit valid TOEFL or IELTS scores.

For the current admission cycle, the Round 2 application deadline is February 22, 2026, with interviews scheduled for April 2026.

Curriculum structure and learning components

The PGP YL curriculum includes courses in business analytics, economics, financial accounting, marketing management, and competitive strategy. The programme integrates classroom instruction with experiential components such as the iDEAS Lab (Business Design Lab), PiVOT (Innovation Lab), and a mandatory summer internship at the end of the first year.

Students may choose to specialise in areas including entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, operations management, strategy and leadership, and information and technology management.

Story continues below this ad

According to ISB, the programme also provides opportunities for engagement with faculty from international business schools and exposure to global markets through academic interactions and structured learning modules.

Through the DSP Scholarship Programme, ISB and DSP Asset Managers Private Limited aim to reduce financial barriers for selected students enrolled in the PGP YL and support their participation in the full duration of the residential management programme, according to an official statement.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
U.S. Border Patrol officers walk along a street in Minneapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray,File)
US Homeland Security enters partial shutdown as Senate fails to pass funding Bill
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
England vs Scotland
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma
Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Inspired by the human brain, this chip helps robots see motion 4x faster than humans
The new chip can be useful in domestic settings.
Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement