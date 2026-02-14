ISB announces scholarship programme for PGP-YL students, offers 100% tuition waiver

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the DSP Scholarship Programme for students enrolled in its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL). The initiative is supported by a multi-year corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution from DSP Asset Managers, an Indian investment management firm, according to an official statement.
The scholarship is structured as a need-cum-merit award and will provide a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to selected students. The benefit will be extended over multiple years, beginning with the current academic year.
Under the programme, two students from the current PGP YL class will receive the scholarship. In subsequent years, five students will be supported annually. According to an official statement, the initiative is aimed at enabling access to management education for students at an early stage of their academic or professional journey.
The memorandum of understanding for the scholarship was exchanged in the presence of Aditi Kothari Desai, Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers Private Limited; ISB Dean Madan Pillutla; Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director and CEO, DSP Mutual Fund; and DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, ISB.
The Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL) is a full-time, 20-month residential programme conducted at ISB’s Hyderabad campus. It is designed for individuals with minimal full-time work experience and serves as an early-entry option distinct from ISB’s one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management, which requires prior professional experience.
The tuition fee waiver under the DSP Scholarship Programme is valued at approximately ₹18.65 lakh per student, covering the full tuition component of the programme.
The PGP YL is open to fresh graduates and early-career professionals with 0 to 24 months of full-time work experience as of June 15 of the joining year. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in any discipline, including three-year or four-year undergraduate programmes.
Candidates are required to submit valid GMAT, GRE, or CAT 2025 scores. According to the programme guidelines, only test-centre-based scores are accepted. Applicants whose undergraduate instruction was not in English must also submit valid TOEFL or IELTS scores.
For the current admission cycle, the Round 2 application deadline is February 22, 2026, with interviews scheduled for April 2026.
The PGP YL curriculum includes courses in business analytics, economics, financial accounting, marketing management, and competitive strategy. The programme integrates classroom instruction with experiential components such as the iDEAS Lab (Business Design Lab), PiVOT (Innovation Lab), and a mandatory summer internship at the end of the first year.
Students may choose to specialise in areas including entrepreneurship, finance, marketing, operations management, strategy and leadership, and information and technology management.
According to ISB, the programme also provides opportunities for engagement with faculty from international business schools and exposure to global markets through academic interactions and structured learning modules.
Through the DSP Scholarship Programme, ISB and DSP Asset Managers Private Limited aim to reduce financial barriers for selected students enrolled in the PGP YL and support their participation in the full duration of the residential management programme, according to an official statement.
A new chip inspired by the human brain has been developed to help robots see and respond in real-time. It is four times faster than the human eye and draws inspiration from the lateral geniculate nucleus. This breakthrough in neuromorphic engineering allows for faster processing of motion, making it useful for applications like self-driving vehicles.