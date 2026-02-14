ISB announces scholarship programme for PGP-YL students, offers 100% tuition waiver

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the DSP Scholarship Programme for students enrolled in its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL). The initiative is supported by a multi-year corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution from DSP Asset Managers, an Indian investment management firm, according to an official statement.

The scholarship is structured as a need-cum-merit award and will provide a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to selected students. The benefit will be extended over multiple years, beginning with the current academic year.

Under the programme, two students from the current PGP YL class will receive the scholarship. In subsequent years, five students will be supported annually. According to an official statement, the initiative is aimed at enabling access to management education for students at an early stage of their academic or professional journey.