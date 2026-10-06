ISB announces 250 full and partial scholarships across PGP programs at its 25-year anniversary

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced a series of initiatives to mark its 25th anniversary, which are aimed at making management education more accessible and strengthening research and teaching capacity in India.

To help students from different economic, geographical and professional backgrounds access management education at ISB, the institute has introduced the ISB25 Scholars Programme, under which it will offer 250 scholarships every year across its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).

Through the scholarships, students will receive 100%, 50%, 30%, and 25% tuition fee waivers based on their merit and financial need.