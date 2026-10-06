ISB announces 250 full and partial scholarships across PGP programs at its 25-year anniversary

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced a series of initiatives to mark its 25th anniversary, which are aimed at making management education more accessible and strengthening research and teaching capacity in India.
To help students from different economic, geographical and professional backgrounds access management education at ISB, the institute has introduced the ISB25 Scholars Programme, under which it will offer 250 scholarships every year across its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).
Through the scholarships, students will receive 100%, 50%, 30%, and 25% tuition fee waivers based on their merit and financial need.
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In addition to the scholarship programme, ISB has announced plans to establish the India Research Commons, a national platform that will provide researchers across India with access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources and AI-enabled research infrastructure.
The institute will also launch a national faculty development programme to share its teaching methods, classroom practices and technology-enabled learning approaches with management institutions across the country.
According to ISB, these initiatives follow the its efforts in recent years to align academic offerings with the evolving needs of learners and industry.
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In 2025, the institute had launched the PGP YL programme with an inaugural batch of 130 students, in which more than one-third of the students received tuition waivers. It had also introduced ISB Discover, a digital platform which helps in making faculty research more accessible to policymakers, business leaders and the public.