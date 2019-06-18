ISB admissions 2019: Apply for Executive MBA level programmes

Indian School of Business (ISB) has invited applications for its executive-level MBA programmes. The programmes being offered are Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Family Business (PGPMFAB). While PGPMAX is for Senior level executives/ business owners, PGPMFAB is for people involved in Family Business.

Advertising

Those interested in the programmes can visit the website isb.edu. The last date to apply for the PGPMAX programme is July 1, 2019, and that for the PGPMFAB programme is July 10, 2019.

The PGPMAX programme is aimed to prepare individuals to become global business leaders and helps them advance in their careers. It aims to develop analytical, strategic and leadership skills that are essential to navigate in the evolving business world.

PGPMAX is a 15-month programme, designed for professionals with 10-20 years of experience and is different from full-time, part-time and weekend MBA programmes. The programme promises a mature teaching ideology coupled with industry experience. It also includes candidates to undertake two international immersions, a week in the USA and a week in Asia.

PGPMFAB is also a 15-month long programme, and it offers a combination of the latest management concepts, contextualised to the needs of family businesses.