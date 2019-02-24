Irregularities in MP NIOS exams: CBI finds evidence tampered

Advertising

The CBI, which is probing alleged irregularities in National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) examinations for Class X and Class XII students in three districts of Madhya Pradesh in 2017, has found evidence to have been tampered.

About 1800 students are learnt to have cleared the Class X and Class XII examinations conducted by NIOS in March-April 2017 even though they were not present at examination centres in Umaria, Sehore and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh.

After an internal probe in 2017, the matter was handed over to the CBI, which registered an FIR in July 2018.

The internal probe found that invigilators at the examination centres marked these students absent and the blank answer sheets had been sent to the Regional Centre in Bhopal. During the internal probe, a sack containing the answer sheets was sealed in the presence of inquiry committee members and sent to NIOS headquarters in Noida.

After taking over the probe, the CBI sought “evidence” like the sealed sack and other documents from NIOS headquarters. A senior CBI officer told The Sunday Express that serial numbers on almost all the blank answer sheets had been removed “in an attempt to destroy evidence”.

The probe, the officer said, has revealed that the students were declared pass on the basis of answer sheets submitted at the evaluation centre in Guwahati — these answer sheets did not bear the NIOS logo. Those involved in the “racket” submitted forged answer sheets written elsewhere, the officer added.

Early this month, the CBI called former and current NIOS employees and the inquiry committee members to its Bhopal office. After questioning them, the CBI team realised that the evidence had been tampered with, the officer said. The CBI officer said the tampering could have taken place only at the NOIDA headquarters where the sack remained for nearly a year-and-a-half.

The agency has registered an FIR under sections related to conspiracy, cheating and forgery against “unknown NIOS officials (serving), certain secondary and higher secondary students (beneficiaries) and unknown private persons (middlemen and racketeers)’’ and is exploring if the section related to destruction of evidence could be added.

The CBI is yet to make any arrest in the case. “We have more or less connected the dots but we need to investigate a little more before filing the chargesheet,’’ a top CBI officer said.

When contacted, NIOS chairman Prof C B Sharma refused to comment, saying the CBI is investigating the matter and will probe every aspect, including allegations of tampering of the answersheets in the headquarters.