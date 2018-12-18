Government-run bodies still to pay dues worth Rs 60 cr for setup of Kendriya Vidyalayas

Irregular expenditures have been incurred while setting up and running new Kendriya Vidyalayas on the request of government-run institutions, and Rs 59.67 crore is still to be received for the schools being started.

Advertising

A report tabled in Parliament Tuesday pointed out that as on March 31, 2016 an amount of Rs 59.67 crore was due for 81 such schools. Of these, 34 schools have been already been shut due to various reasons, making the possibility of recovery as remote, said a PTI report.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan sets up schools on request from PSUs and institutes like IIMs and IITs on their campus for children of employees working there. As per norms, the Public Sector Undertakings or the institutes are supposed to reimburse the cost of setting up and running the schools.

“The committee notes that KVS, an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry, establishes and manages KV and the scheme of KV has been extended to children of the employees of PSUs and government-owned Institutes of Higher Learning (IHL) on the condition that all recurring and non recurring expenditure on running these schools would be provided by the sponsoring agencies.

Advertising

“The sponsoring authorities of some existing or functioning and closed project Vidyalayas defaulted in payment of dues resulting in recoverable amount of Rs 24.57 crore in the year 2003,” the panel report said.

The committee said that along with the key concern of recovery of dues which have been long pending, the matter needs to be looked at in the larger perspective of the importance of Kendriya Vidyalayas in providing education.

The Parliamentary panel has recommended that after asking the sponsoring authority to transfer the infrastructural assets to KVs, the state governments and corporate entities in the area may be requested to contribute towards running of such schools under their corporate social responsibility initiatives.