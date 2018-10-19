IRMASAT 2019: Apply online for PGP rural management at irma.ac.in

IRMASAT 2019: The candidates can apply online through the official website irma.ac.in. (Image source: unsplash.com) IRMASAT 2019: The candidates can apply online through the official website irma.ac.in. (Image source: unsplash.com)

IRMASAT 2019: The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has called for applications to the social awareness test (IRMASAT) 2018 examination for the academic term beginning in 2019. Candidates who are interested in applying for the same can do so from the official website (irma.ac.in). The last date to apply for this exam is December 31, 2018. Candidates will be required to pay an exam fee of Rs 1,400 (Rs 700 for reserved categories).

The institute offers a postgraduate, a fellow and a certificate programme in rural management at IRMA. An admission notice was released for the postgraduate programme, announcing that candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the common admission test (CAT), Xavier’s aptitude test (XAT) and IRMASAT scores.

Steps to apply for IRMASAT 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website for IRMA mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab for admissions.

Step 3: Follow the link to apply online.

Step 4: Follow the instructions and the links to the payment gateway most suitable to you.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd