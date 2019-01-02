IRMA admissions 2019: Application deadline extended to January 21, check updates

IRMA admissions 2019: The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has extended the last date to apply for admissions to its flagship two-year postgraduate diploma in rural management (PGDRM) to January 21, 2019. Candidates can apply on the official website irma.ac.in.

Admissions will be granted on the basis of IRMA Social Awareness Test 2019 (IRMASAT) followed by group activity and personal interview. Candidates who have either secured 85 percentile in CAT 2018 or XAT 2019 or those who have 80 percentile score in the exams with either related work experience or graduated from top universities or graduated in social science, development studies, agriculture and allied science are eligible to appear for the exam.

IRMA admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – irma.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘admissions’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ link

Step 4: Enter name, address and other details to register

Step 5: You will create user id and password by registering

Step 6: Click on the log-in button (on the registration page) to log-in using the password and user id to start filling the form

IRMA admissions 2019: Documents required

Candidates will need to upload a scanned copy of mark sheets of class 10, class 12 and graduation. Also a scanned copy of graduation certificate, sports certificate, extra-curricular certificate and work experience certificate.

The size of the documents should not exceed 1 MB, according to official notification.

Sponsored applicants also need to upload sponsoring certificate. A scanned or digital copy of candidate’s photograph and signature, none exceeding more than 512 KB in size also need to be uploaded with the form.