IRM India launches free course on ‘enterprise risk management for startups’

The course consists of six modules to be delivered by an IRM international trainer and IRM India coach. (Image by Pexels/ Representational)

The India-affiliate of Institute of Risk Management, UK with Invest India to launch a free course on ‘Enterprise Risk Management for Startups’. The course is specially designed to help founders and other stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Registration for the free course will open for Indian entrepreneurs from January 26.

The course consists of six modules to be delivered by an IRM international trainer and IRM India coach. The course will familiarise participants with the essentials of 360-degree risk management, and teach them how to identify and respond to uncertainties and threats across the value chain. In the wake of the pandemic, even private equity funds and angel investors have started evaluating startups based on their ability to manage risks and crises.

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media

The course outline includes introduction to enterprise risk management, start-ups and risk management, what is risk, COVID-19 case, risk management process, how can start-ups implement risk management.