IPU gives students a last chance to complete their degrees

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced a final opportunity for students who could not complete their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees within the prescribed time frame. Eligible students will be allowed to reappear in pending examinations under Ordinances 10, 11 and 25, according to the university.
The additional final opportunity examinations will be conducted through offline mode, with the last date for submission of application forms fixed as November 6. Interested students will be required to apply for the exam by submitting a list of papers in which they want to appear.
The exams will be conducted for both odd and even semesters. The odd examinations will be held in December 2026 – January 2027, while the even semester examinations will be carried out in May – June 2027.
As per the latest announcement, students who could not complete their course within the prescribed duration and those whose maximum examination opportunities have also expired by June 2026 are eligible to utilise this chance. Only those students who have completed their course will be allowed to apply.
IPU has clarified that the signature of the concerned Dean, Director or Principal is mandatorily required on the application.
Students who want to appear for this examination will be entitled to pay Rs 25,000 as continuation fee, in addition to Rs 1200 per subject which will have to be deposited separately as re-appearing fee.