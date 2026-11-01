IPU gives students a last chance to complete their degrees

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced a final opportunity for students who could not complete their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees within the prescribed time frame. Eligible students will be allowed to reappear in pending examinations under Ordinances 10, 11 and 25, according to the university.

The additional final opportunity examinations will be conducted through offline mode, with the last date for submission of application forms fixed as November 6. Interested students will be required to apply for the exam by submitting a list of papers in which they want to appear.

The exams will be conducted for both odd and even semesters. The odd examinations will be held in December 2026 – January 2027, while the even semester examinations will be carried out in May – June 2027.