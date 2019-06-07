IPU CET result 2019 declared, how to check

IPU CET result 2019: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University also known as IP University has declared the result for the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted for admission to various graduate and undergraduate courses at the varsity. Students can check their results at the official website, ipu.ac.in.

The result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to MPhil, BCa, BSc, MBA, MA, MEd, BHMCT, BTech among other courses at ipu.ac.in. Candidates shortlisted for MPhil psychiatric social work and clinical psychology will now have to appear for the interview round and their admission will be finalised thereafter.

Meanwhile, the counselling schedule for lateral entry to the BTech programme for BSC graduates has been released. The first round of counselling for the BTech lateral entry will begin from June 12, 2019 (Wednesday). The IPU has also released schedule for Master of Technology course. Those whose name had appeared in the GATE 2019 list will have to appear for document verification round.

IPU result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ipu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CET results’ under ‘admissions 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the course you applied for

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your roll number

IPU result 2019: Documents needed

For documents verification round for Masters of technology programme, selected candidates need to bring original documents of the following –

Gate score card (self-attested photocopy)

Photo card issued while submitting admission form

Marksheets and certificates of all qualified exams /education qualification (original as well as photocopy)

Reserved category certificates

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has released the application forms. The last date to apply is June 14, 2019 (Friday). DU will conduct entrance exams for nine undergraduate and all most all postgraduate courses. This year, for the first time the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam. The NTA has released the exam dates, pattern and syllabus for the entrance exam. Check details.