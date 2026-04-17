IPU CET 2026 from April 25 for over 50,000 candidates; admit cards 5 days before

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will conduct its Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admission to various programmes for the 2026–27 academic session from April 25 to May 23, the university has announced. The CETs will be held in OMR-based mode in two shifts every Saturday and Sunday during the examination window.
The morning shift will run from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the evening shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
A total of 50,531 candidates are expected to appear for IPU CETs across 78 programmes. Except for PhD courses, exams scheduled on May 9 and 10 will also be conducted at centres in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kolkata, in addition to Delhi-NCR.
Admit cards will be released on the official university website five to six days before the respective exam dates. The university has clarified that no requests for changes in exam date, session, or centre will be heard.
Notably, a single question paper will be used for CET codes 119 and 124 for paramedical programmes. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates or contact the helpline numbers provided by the university for assistance.
The syllabus for the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University CET is programme-specific and is typically released through course-wise on the university website, with separate syllabi for streams such as management, law, engineering, media, and paramedical courses.
In general, it is based on Class 11 and 12 level topics along with aptitude sections. For science and technical courses, subjects include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.
As per the exam pattern, the CET will be conducted in online CBT mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The paper will be in English and will have 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question carries four marks, making the total 400 marks. Students will get +4 for every correct answer and -1 for each wrong answer, while no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.
In general, the CET syllabus is designed around Class 11 and 12 level concepts along with aptitude-based sections, depending on the course applied for. For technical and science programmes, questions are drawn from subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology at the senior secondary level. For non-technical courses such as BBA, BCA, BJMC, and law programmes, the syllabus typically includes English language and comprehension, logical reasoning, general awareness, mathematics/quantitative aptitude, and domain-specific aptitude – such as management or media awareness.