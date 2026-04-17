IPU CET 2026 from April 25 for over 50,000 candidates; admit cards 5 days before

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will conduct its Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admission to various programmes for the 2026–27 academic session from April 25 to May 23, the university has announced. The CETs will be held in OMR-based mode in two shifts every Saturday and Sunday during the examination window.

The morning shift will run from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the evening shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 50,531 candidates are expected to appear for IPU CETs across 78 programmes. Except for PhD courses, exams scheduled on May 9 and 10 will also be conducted at centres in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kolkata, in addition to Delhi-NCR.