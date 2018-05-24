IPU CET 2018: B Tech result declared at ipu.ac.in

IPU CET 2018 result: Students can check result at ipu.ac.in IPU CET 2018 result: Students can check result at ipu.ac.in

IPU CET 2018 result: The GGSIPU has released the result of B Tech Common Entrance Test (CET) on the official website – ipu.ac.in. The Indraprastha University is conducting entrance exams for various courses starting from April 21, 2018 to be carried on till May 27, 2018. Over 40000 students appeared for the BTech exam held on May 13. The exam was held offline.

IPU CET 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Go the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: You’ll be directed to result page

Step 4: Click on B Tech result pdf file

Step 5: You can now check your result

CET is a university level examination. Through IPU CET exam, students can get admission in various UG, PG and other courses. The registration for the counselling process will begin from June 8 in the online mode. Therefore, all the successful candidates have to first register for the counselling of IPU CET 2018 that will be conducted in multiple rounds.

To register for IPU CET 2018 counselling, the candidates will have to first pay the registration fee of Rs 1,000 (excluding bank charges), enter IPU CET details like roll number, and date of birth. The fee payment can be made online medium or through cash payment (challan).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd