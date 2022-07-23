IPU BBA Result 2022 Declared: Follow these steps to check ranks

July 23, 2022 2:43:45 pm
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has declared the result for Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) 2022 for admissions to BBA programme. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their ranks at the official website – ipu.ac.in
IP University conducted the online computer based test (CBT) entrance exam on June 23. Qualified candidates will now participate in the counselling process.
IPU BBA Result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — ipu.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “CET Result 2022” link
Step 3: Select the ‘CET Code-125 : BBA’ PDF and merit list will be displayed
Step 4: Access your result and download for future reference
The university has released the IPU CET BBA merit list consisting the participation ID, application number and name of applicants shortlisted for the counselling process. Candidates can search their name in the IPU CET result pdf to check their ranks.
