DU’s Indraprastha Women’s College launches certificate course on menstrual health

Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women, has launched a certificate course on menstrual health and hygiene in collaboration with the UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia. The course titled “Empower Flow: A Certificate Course for Menstrual Health & Hygiene – Spotlight Red” has been introduced as a structured academic initiative focused on menstrual awareness.

According to the organisers, the course is designed to address gaps in awareness and reduce stigma associated with menstruation. It combines elements of health education, gender studies, and social awareness, with the aim of equipping students with knowledge and skills to engage in informed discussions and community outreach.

The launch event was attended by several academic and institutional representatives. Nayana Sahasrabuddhe participated as the chief guest, while Joyce Poan and Huma Masood were among the speakers. The programme was led by IPCW principal Poonam Kumria and coordinated by faculty members of the college.

Speakers at the event highlighted the need to integrate menstrual health into mainstream education. They pointed out that the lack of awareness and access to resources continues to affect the education of many students. The course, according to the IPCW, is intended to create a platform for discussion and encourage a more informed approach to menstrual health issues.

The institution stated that the initiative may be expanded through outreach programmes in other colleges and communities. The collaboration reflects an effort to include gender-related health topics within academic frameworks and promote awareness through formal education channels.

Meanwhile, undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi are expected to begin in the third week of May 2026, soon after the start of the Common University Entrance Test (UG), officials said.

The university will conduct admissions through its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The process will begin with the registration phase, followed by multiple rounds of seat allocation.

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Admissions will depend on CUET (UG) scores. After the results are declared, candidates will be required to complete subject mapping and apply for programmes based on their eligibility.

As per tentative details shared by the National Testing Agency, CUET-UG 2026 is likely to be held between May 11 and May 31.