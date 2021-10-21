scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 21, 2021
MUST READ

IP University’s newly constructed east campus to be functional from this year onwards

The university has created two flagship schools on this campus -- University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and the University School of Design & Innovation (USDI).

By: PTI | New Delhi |
October 21, 2021 1:01:30 pm
IP UniversityFive new bachelor degree programmes will be offered in these schools at the east Delhi campus of IP University at Surajmal Vihar. (Photo: special arrangements)

The newly constructed East Campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) here will be functional from the current academic session.

The university has created two flagship schools on this campus — University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI), a statement said.

Read |IIT-Kharagpur launches 4-year BS programme to replace 5-year integrated MSc

Five new bachelor degree programmes will be offered in these schools at the east Delhi campus at Surajmal Vihar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

These include USAR programmes — BTech in Automation & Robotics (120 Seats), BTech in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (120 Seats), BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (120 Seats), BTech in Industrial Internet of Things (120 Seats) and one BDes (120 Seats) programme at USDI.

The campus has a net-zero energy design and it has multiple academic blocks, a central library and computer centre, lecture theatres, an administrative block, hostels for boys, girls and teachers, residences for faculty members, multilevel car parking and a huge block for sports and cultural activities, the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 21: Latest News

Advertisement
X