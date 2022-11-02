Delhi to soon get a new IP university campus: Manish Sisodia

Delhi will soon get a new university campus, announced the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. The IP University’s new campus will be set up in east Delhi. The campus will accommodate 2400 students to impart higher education. The East Delhi campus phase of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) is in its final phase.

Delhi will soon get another brand new university campus under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal – IP University’s East Delhi campus. Inspected the last phase of its construction today. This cutting edge facility shall provide 2400 students with world-class higher education,” the minister tweeted.

The announcement about the campus was made last year. Under the new campus, IP university launched two new schools— University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR) and University School of Design & Innovation (USDI). Five new bachelor’s degree programmes will be offered in these schools at the east Delhi campus at Surajmal Vihar.

These include USAR programmes — BTech in Automation & Robotics (120 Seats), BTech in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (120 Seats), BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (120 Seats), BTech in Industrial Internet of Things (120 Seats) and one BDes (120 Seats) programme at USDI