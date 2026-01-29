IP University to use CUET score as secondary channel after JEE Main for BTech admissions

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) today announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be adopted as a secondary channel for admission to its BTech programme (Programme Code 131) starting from the academic year 2025–26.

According to an official communication from the Director (Higher Education), Govt. of NCT of Delhi (Order No. F.No. DHE 4(61)/2010-11/Pt. File/Vol.1/5645-55 dated 29 October 2025), the approval was granted by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The move comes after the exhaustion of the JEE Main merit list, meaning that CUET scores will now be used to fill any remaining seats in the BTech programme.

Students seeking admission to IPU’s BTech programme are therefore advised to apply for and appear in the CUET examination in addition to participating in the JEE Main counselling process. The university clarified that seats not allocated through JEE Main scores will be offered based on CUET merit.