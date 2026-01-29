IP University to use CUET score as secondary channel after JEE Main for BTech admissions

The move comes after the exhaustion of the JEE Main merit list, meaning that CUET scores will now be used to fill any remaining seats in the BTech programme.

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 07:08 PM IST
IP university will start application process for programmes in February.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) today announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be adopted as a secondary channel for admission to its BTech programme (Programme Code 131) starting from the academic year 2025–26.

According to an official communication from the Director (Higher Education), Govt. of NCT of Delhi (Order No. F.No. DHE 4(61)/2010-11/Pt. File/Vol.1/5645-55 dated 29 October 2025), the approval was granted by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The move comes after the exhaustion of the JEE Main merit list, meaning that CUET scores will now be used to fill any remaining seats in the BTech programme.

Students seeking admission to IPU’s BTech programme are therefore advised to apply for and appear in the CUET examination in addition to participating in the JEE Main counselling process. The university clarified that seats not allocated through JEE Main scores will be offered based on CUET merit.

Read | JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Overall Analysis: Difficulty level of BTech/ BE paper

Detailed information about domain-specific subjects and admission guidelines is available in the UG admission brochure 2026–27, which can be accessed on the official IPU website: ipu.ac.in.

This development ensures that IPU aligns with centralised national testing standards while also providing a broader opportunity for students to secure admission into its flagship engineering programme.

Meanwhile, IPU offers over 43,000 seats available across more than 130 affiliated colleges and university schools. The online application process will start on February 2, 2026, for the UG, PG, and doctoral programmes. 

For the 2026–27 academic session, IP University has introduced 24 new courses. These include Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Lateral Entry in B.S. (Packaging Technology), MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, MA Mass Communication (Weekend Programme), additional weekend programmes in select disciplines, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BTech in Industrial Chemistry, BSc Clinical Psychology, BTech in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems, and programmes in Teacher Education and Inclusive Education.

 

 

