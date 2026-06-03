IP University to hold offline counselling for BTech lateral entry admissions on June 5

Applicants have been advised to report for counselling with all required documents.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) will conduct the first round of offline counselling for admission to its BTech Lateral Entry Programme for BSc graduates on June 5 at the university’s Dwarka campus. GGSIPU offers Lateral Entry to BTech (LE B.Tech) for BSc graduates. This program allows candidates to enter the 2nd year of studies at 3rd semester in a 4-year BTech degree.

According to the notice issued by the university, candidates who have successfully qualified the entrance examination conducted for the programme are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Seat allotment will be carried out on the same day after verification of documents and on the basis of candidates’ merit ranks.