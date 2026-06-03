IP University to hold offline counselling for BTech lateral entry admissions on June 5

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) will conduct the first round of offline counselling for admission to its BTech Lateral Entry Programme for BSc graduates on June 5 at the university’s Dwarka campus. GGSIPU offers Lateral Entry to BTech (LE B.Tech) for BSc graduates. This program allows candidates to enter the 2nd year of studies at 3rd semester in a 4-year BTech degree.
According to the notice issued by the university, candidates who have successfully qualified the entrance examination conducted for the programme are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Seat allotment will be carried out on the same day after verification of documents and on the basis of candidates’ merit ranks.
Applicants have been advised to report for counselling with all required documents. These include a bank draft of Rs 96,000 drawn in favour of the Registrar, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, four recent passport-size photographs, the Common Entrance Test (CET) admit card and rank card, a duly filled online application form, date of birth certificate and other relevant academic documents.
|Event
|Date
|Details
|First Round of Counselling
|June 5, 2026
|Offline counselling at Dwarka campus for BTech Lateral Entry; seat allotment on the same day after document verification and merit-based selection.
|Last Date to Cancel Allotted Seats (Round 1)
|June 8, 2026
|Candidates can withdraw their admission if required.
|Second Round of Counselling
|June 9, 2026
|Follow-up round for remaining seats; schedule and procedure as per university notification.
The university also informed candidates that allotted seats can be cancelled up to June 8, providing applicants with an opportunity to withdraw their admission if required. The second round of counselling for the BTech Lateral Entry programme is scheduled to be held on June 9.
Any changes or additional information regarding counselling procedures will be communicated through the university’s admission portals. Applicants interested in participating in the counselling process are advised to regularly visit the official university websites at ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in for updates, schedules and detailed instructions related to admissions.
With the commencement of counselling for the BTech Programme, IP University has formally initiated its admission counselling activities for the upcoming academic session, paving the way for admissions across various programmes in the weeks ahead.