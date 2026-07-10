IP University starts PG admissions through CUET scores for 22 programmes; apply by July 20

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has commenced the admission process for 22 postgraduate (PG) programmes through Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) scores for the 2026–27 academic session.
Online registrations are now open on the university’s admission portals, and eligible candidates can apply until 11:59 pm on July 20, 2026.
The programmes offered through CUET-PG include MBA, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), MA (Mass Communication), Master of Laws (LLM), MA (English), MA (Economics), M.Ed., several M.Tech specialisations including Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, VLSI Design, and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, along with MSc programmes in Environment Management, Applied Geoinformatics, Yoga, Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Design, Bioinformatics, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, MS (Packaging Technology), PG Diploma in Bioinformatics, B.Ed., and B.Ed. (Special Education).
Candidates must check the programme-wise eligibility criteria, including the required domain-specific subjects, optional languages and General Test requirements, before submitting their applications. The admission brochure is available on the university’s official website.
Applicants can apply for multiple programmes by paying a separate registration fee of Rs 2,500 per course. The fee is non-refundable.
The university clarified that candidates who have already secured admission to any programme or college through its National Level Tests (NLTs) or Common Entrance Tests (CETs) and have an “admitted” status will not be eligible for admission through the CUET merit list.
Admissions based on CUET scores will be conducted only after the university exhausts admissions through the respective National Level Tests and Common Entrance Tests.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the university’s admission portals for updates regarding the admission schedule and counselling process.