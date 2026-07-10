IP University starts PG admissions through CUET scores for 22 programmes; apply by July 20

Applicants filling forms during their admission registration in New Delhi. (Express photo/ representational)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has commenced the admission process for 22 postgraduate (PG) programmes through Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) scores for the 2026–27 academic session.

Online registrations are now open on the university’s admission portals, and eligible candidates can apply until 11:59 pm on July 20, 2026.

The programmes offered through CUET-PG include MBA, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), MA (Mass Communication), Master of Laws (LLM), MA (English), MA (Economics), M.Ed., several M.Tech specialisations including Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Engineering, VLSI Design, and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, along with MSc programmes in Environment Management, Applied Geoinformatics, Yoga, Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Design, Bioinformatics, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, MS (Packaging Technology), PG Diploma in Bioinformatics, B.Ed., and B.Ed. (Special Education).