IP university rejects migration requests: 200 students stuck in limbo, case in high court

The fate of around 200 students from colleges across the country hangs in the balance as the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has rejected their migration requests, despite them having attended third semester classes as part of the university’s affiliated colleges.

Students from different states had applied for migration to various GGSIPU colleges and institutes, including Vivekananda College and Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT), for various undergraduate courses, having completed their first and second semesters elsewhere.

While the university allegedly sat on their applications, they were allowed to sit for classes. But they were subsequently refused migration days before their semester examinations.

The students then approached the Delhi High Court. In an order dated November 23, Justice Hari Shankar had said, “While their applications were pending approval with the university, the students were permitted by colleges affiliated to the university, such as Vivekananda College, to undergo classes with them. Pursuant thereto, these students have, in these cases, attended their third semester classes in colleges affiliated to the university and are at the threshold of having to write their third semester examinations.”

“At this stage, they were issued communications, sometime in November 2018, by the university refusing their requests for migration,” he had said.

In the order, Justice Shankar said he would not go into merits of the migration, but gave them interim relief by allowing them to sit for exams.

“Keeping all the issues on merit, regarding the entitlement of students to migrate to the university, and the justification of the decision of the university to reject the said requests alike, I deem it appropriate to permit students, at this interim stage, to give their third semester examinations to be held on November 26,” he said.

According to the order, GGSIPU argued that “colleges which had permitted them to undergo third semester classes, without their requests for migration having been allowed by the university, acted with manifest arbitrariness”.

S C Vats, Chairman, Governing Body of Vivekananda College, said the university was being “highly unreasonable”.

“In the last 17 years, they have allowed migration. Now suddenly, the university is citing certain criteria to allow migration, which has not been shared with affiliated colleges. There are 24 students in our college alone who have come from other states, and have at the last moment been told their migration is cancelled,” he said.

Nand Kishore Garg, MAIT chairman, said a total of 70 students — 50 from engineering and 20 from other courses — in his institute were facing the same problem. “The court intervened and allowed them to sit for exams, which they’ve done, but if they’re denied migration, what will they do?” he said.

When contacted, GGSIPU Registrar Satnam Singh refused to comment, and asked that queries be directed to Controller of Examination Praveen Chandra, who did not respond to calls and texts.

In the last hearing on the case, on December 15, the judge had reserved order on the matter.