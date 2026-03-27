IP University launches new programme – BMS

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University (IPU) has started a new four-year programme from the academic session 2026–27. The new programme is Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS). A total of 60 seats are available for this new four-year IP University programme. The official websites of the University – ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in have details on the news programme.

The programme is available at the Indian Institute of Packaging, Patparganj. The Indian Institute of Packaging, Patparganj, is an affiliated institute of the University.

Admission to the programme will be given on the basis of the University-conducted entrance test (CET), followed by CUET UG scores.