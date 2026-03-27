IP University launches new programme – BMS

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University (IPU) has started a new four-year programme from the academic session 2026–27. The new programme is Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS). A total of 60 seats are available for this new four-year IP University programme. The official websites of the University – ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in have details on the news programme.
The programme is available at the Indian Institute of Packaging, Patparganj. The Indian Institute of Packaging, Patparganj, is an affiliated institute of the University.
Admission to the programme will be given on the basis of the University-conducted entrance test (CET), followed by CUET UG scores.
CUET scores in IPU are adopted as a secondary channel for admission to most programmes at the university. The university had earlier clarified that seats not allocated through the university-conducted entrance test scores will be offered based on CUET merit.
The minimum eligibility to apply for this programme is passing Class 12 with 50 per cent marks along with English. The University said the decision to start the programme was taken in view of its huge demand in the market, with several Indian universities already offering it.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University began its admission process for the 2026–27 academic session on January 28 by releasing brochures for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes. The university is offering more than 43,000 seats across over 130 affiliated colleges and its own schools.
For this academic year, IPU has introduced 24 new courses. These include programmes such as Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), lateral entry into B.S. (Packaging Technology), MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, MA in Mass Communication (Weekend Programme), additional weekend courses in selected fields, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BTech in Industrial Chemistry, BSc in Clinical Psychology, BTech in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems, along with new offerings in Teacher Education and Inclusive Education.