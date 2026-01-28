IP University launches admission brochure for 2026-27 session, 24 new courses this time

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) or IP University (IPU) on January 28 started the online admission process for the academic session 2026–27 with the release of its admission brochures for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes.
With over 43,000 seats available across more than 130 affiliated colleges and university schools, the university is offering admissions to UG, PG, and doctoral programmes. The online application process will start on February 2, 2026.
For the 2026–27 academic session, the university has introduced 24 new courses. These include Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Lateral Entry in B.S. (Packaging Technology), MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, MA Mass Communication (Weekend Programme), additional weekend programmes in select disciplines, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BTech in Industrial Chemistry, BSc Clinical Psychology, BTech in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems, and programmes in Teacher Education and Inclusive Education.
The university has also launched the BA BEd (Special and Inclusive Education – ISITEP) programme with specialisations in autism spectrum disorder, hearing impairment, intellectual disability, learning disability, multiple disability and visual impairment.
In addition, nine new institutes have been affiliated with the university this year. Three programmes are already operational at the Narela campus, with several more programmes in the pipeline for the new campus. As in the previous year, candidates will be required to pay a one-time application fee of Rs 2,500, which covers both registration and counselling participation.
Admissions will be conducted through university-level CETs as well as national-level examinations such as JEE Main, NEET, CAT, CMAT, NIMCET and CLAT, among others. Vacant seats in certain UG and PG programmes, including BTech courses, will also be filled through CUET scores.
Candidates are advised to carefully go through the official admission brochure for detailed information. Further details and application forms are available on the official IP University admission portal at ipu.ac.in.
The admission brochures were jointly released by Delhi’s Minister of Education, Ashish Sood, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma.
Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the launch of the admission brochure symbolises trust, commitment, and the government’s resolve towards shaping the future. Recalling his student days, he noted that higher education in Delhi earlier often meant leaving the city, with the capitation fee system placing a heavy financial burden on middle-class families. “That mindset has changed today,” he said, adding that GGSIPU has emerged as a strong example of accessible public education for the new generation.
He further highlighted that the university now has over 130 affiliated institutions, more than 43,000 seats and over 230 academic programmes spanning areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data science, law, medicine and design.
