IP University launches admission brochure for 2026-27 session, 24 new courses this time

Admissions will be conducted through university-level CETs as well as national-level examinations such as JEE Main, NEET, CAT, CMAT, NIMCET and CLAT, among others. Vacant seats in certain UG and PG programmes, including BTech courses, will also be filled through CUET scores.

google-preferred-btn
IPU Admission 2026: The online application process will start on February 2, 2026.IPU Admission 2026: The online application process will start on February 2, 2026.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) or IP University (IPU) on January 28 started the online admission process for the academic session 2026–27 with the release of its admission brochures for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes.

With over 43,000 seats available across more than 130 affiliated colleges and university schools, the university is offering admissions to UG, PG, and doctoral programmes. The online application process will start on February 2, 2026.

For the 2026–27 academic session, the university has introduced 24 new courses. These include Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Lateral Entry in B.S. (Packaging Technology), MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, MA Mass Communication (Weekend Programme), additional weekend programmes in select disciplines, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BTech in Industrial Chemistry, BSc Clinical Psychology, BTech in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems, and programmes in Teacher Education and Inclusive Education.

Read More | IP University announces ‘weekend-mode’ PG in Mass Communication

The university has also launched the BA BEd (Special and Inclusive Education – ISITEP) programme with specialisations in autism spectrum disorder, hearing impairment, intellectual disability, learning disability, multiple disability and visual impairment.

In addition, nine new institutes have been affiliated with the university this year. Three programmes are already operational at the Narela campus, with several more programmes in the pipeline for the new campus. As in the previous year, candidates will be required to pay a one-time application fee of Rs 2,500, which covers both registration and counselling participation.

Admissions will be conducted through university-level CETs as well as national-level examinations such as JEE Main, NEET, CAT, CMAT, NIMCET and CLAT, among others. Vacant seats in certain UG and PG programmes, including BTech courses, will also be filled through CUET scores.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the official admission brochure for detailed information. Further details and application forms are available on the official IP University admission portal at ipu.ac.in.

The admission brochures were jointly released by Delhi’s Minister of Education, Ashish Sood, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the launch of the admission brochure symbolises trust, commitment, and the government’s resolve towards shaping the future. Recalling his student days, he noted that higher education in Delhi earlier often meant leaving the city, with the capitation fee system placing a heavy financial burden on middle-class families. “That mindset has changed today,” he said, adding that GGSIPU has emerged as a strong example of accessible public education for the new generation.

He further highlighted that the university now has over 130 affiliated institutions, more than 43,000 seats and over 230 academic programmes spanning areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data science, law, medicine and design.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar offering chair nearest to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at opening of Mahanand Dairy's aseptic packing section at Goregaon east on Friday. Express photo by Vasant Prabhu.15-02-2013. Mumbai
How Ajit Pawar reshaped the Pawar dynasty
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
silk route
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers.
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
Amazon to cut 16,000 corporate roles in its biggest layoffs since 2023
Amazon slashed 14,000 white-collar jobs in late October, with CEO Andy Jassy stressing the need for the company to eliminate excessive bureaucracy by trimming operational levels and ​reducing the number of managers.
From interviews to outfit tips: 5 ways Gemini Live can help with everyday tasks
Google Gemini Live lets users interact with the AI chatbot using natural, free-flowing voice conversations.
What is the Doomsday Clock and why does it now stand just 85 seconds from midnight
Climate change was another major factor behind the clock’s move. Scientists said national and global responses to the climate crisis remain deeply inadequate.(Image: X/ Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Treks through time: Ancient trade routes you can still walk today
silk route
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Air India Express pilot retires
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Lollapalooza India 2026: ‘coolest grandpas’ seen ‘vibing’ to Linkin Park’s performance; video goes viral
Lollapalooza India 2026 Linkin Park
Mumbai housing society pays Rs 2.5 lakh to residents annually! Paytm founder reacts: 'You won’t believe this math'
Flat owners in the society receive an annual payment of approximately Rs 2.5 lakh
'Biggest torture you can give yourself': IAS officer Ira Singhal opens up on dark side of UPSC preparation and mental health crisis
Ira Singhal stressed that UPSC exam preparations have a “terrible” effect on aspirants’ mental health
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement