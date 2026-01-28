IP University launches admission brochure for 2026-27 session, 24 new courses this time

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) or IP University (IPU) on January 28 started the online admission process for the academic session 2026–27 with the release of its admission brochures for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes.

With over 43,000 seats available across more than 130 affiliated colleges and university schools, the university is offering admissions to UG, PG, and doctoral programmes. The online application process will start on February 2, 2026.

For the 2026–27 academic session, the university has introduced 24 new courses. These include Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Lateral Entry in B.S. (Packaging Technology), MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, MA Mass Communication (Weekend Programme), additional weekend programmes in select disciplines, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BTech in Industrial Chemistry, BSc Clinical Psychology, BTech in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems, and programmes in Teacher Education and Inclusive Education.