IP University introduces seven new paramedical programmes; applications open till May 31

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has introduced seven new paramedical and allied healthcare programmes for the 2026 academic session. According to the university, the online application process for these newly launched courses has commenced through its official admission portals.

According to the university, candidates interested in applying for these programmes can complete the online registration process through the university websites. The last date to submit the application form is May 31, 2026.

What are the new courses?

The newly introduced programmes include BSc Clinical Psychology (Hons.), Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical and Trauma Technology (BSc EMTT), Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) / Master in Applied Epidemiology, MA Clinical Psychology, Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology (PGDRP), MSc Speech Language Pathology (MSc SLP), and Bachelor of Optometry.