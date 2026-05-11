IP University introduces seven new paramedical programmes; applications open till May 31

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has introduced seven new paramedical and allied healthcare programmes for the 2026 academic session. According to the university, the online application process for these newly launched courses has commenced through its official admission portals.
According to the university, candidates interested in applying for these programmes can complete the online registration process through the university websites. The last date to submit the application form is May 31, 2026.
What are the new courses?
The newly introduced programmes include BSc Clinical Psychology (Hons.), Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical and Trauma Technology (BSc EMTT), Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) / Master in Applied Epidemiology, MA Clinical Psychology, Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology (PGDRP), MSc Speech Language Pathology (MSc SLP), and Bachelor of Optometry.
The university has fixed the application fee at Rs 2,500 per course. Candidates applying for multiple programmes will be required to pay the fee separately for each course.
The introduction of the new programmes comes amid increasing demand for trained professionals in areas such as emergency healthcare, mental health services, rehabilitation sciences, epidemiology and speech-language therapy. Courses such as Emergency Medical and Trauma Technology are expected to focus on emergency response systems and trauma care, while programmes in clinical psychology and rehabilitation psychology are aimed at strengthening professional training in behavioural and mental healthcare.
The Epidemic Intelligence Service and Master in Applied Epidemiology programme is expected to focus on disease surveillance, outbreak investigation and public health response systems. Similarly, the Bachelor of Optometry and MSc Speech Language Pathology programmes are aimed at expanding skilled healthcare support services in vision care and communication disorders.