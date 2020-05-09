IP University goes innovative with exam pattern, term-end paper from June

IP University campus (Source: IP University website) IP University campus (Source: IP University website)

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University), which is currently shut, has announced a month-long summer break till June 6. The varsity will hold exams final semester exams from June 20 onwards while intermediate semester exams from July 1 onwards. These exams will be held in innovative ways.

Currently, the university is planning to conduct the term-end exams in pen-and-paper mode. However, if the condition does not normalise by June 20, then it would conduct online exams for the final year and no exams will be held for the intermediate year students.

The intermediate students would be promoted to the next semester based on the marks obtained in the previous semester and internal assessment. The internal assessment, as per the varsity, would include the mid-term test, viva, and assignments.

Read| Emerging courses: Actuarial sciences | Virology | Pharma Marketing | FinTech

For final semester students, in case the situation does not normalise till June 20, online exams in the MCQ mode would be conducted. These exams would be monitored using AI proctoring software and alternative tools. The lab exams would also be held online using video meeting/conferencing tools by the respective department or college, as per the official notice. Revised dates for these exams along with detailed instructions would be released, if the situation arises.

Even the physical or paper-pen mode exams, announced the IP University, will be held in innovative ways. First, the duration of the exams will be reduced from three to two hours despite the change in maximum marks for the exam. This can result in a change in exam pattern or marks distribution.

University has also informed students to share information regarding their back papers in which they want to appear in the current semester. The draft datesheet for all programmes would be uploaded on the university website and stakeholders can suggest changes if any for the same. Final date sheet to be announced about 10 days before the start of the examination, as per the official notice.

The news academic session at IP University will start on August 3. The application form for admission at the varsity is already released and the final date to submit the application form is May 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd