IP University to conduct special entrance test for these three programmes

Dates for the GGSIPU special entrance test 2026 will be announced soon (Photo: AI Generated)

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will conduct a special entrance test (SET) 2026 for candidates seeking undergraduate admission to any of the three programmes for the academic session 2026-27. These programmes include Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) and B.Ed in special education.

According to the notification issued on September 2, candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned programmes can submit their application online through the official admission portal of the university, ipu.admissions.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is set as September 9 ( up to 11:50 pm).