IP University to conduct special entrance test for these three programmes

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will conduct a special entrance test (SET) 2026 for candidates seeking undergraduate admission to any of the three programmes for the academic session 2026-27. These programmes include Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) and B.Ed in special education.
According to the notification issued on September 2, candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned programmes can submit their application online through the official admission portal of the university, ipu.admissions.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is set as September 9 ( up to 11:50 pm).
IP University will announce the exam date for SET 2026 shortly.
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Candidates who are planning to appear for the entrance test can check the programme-wise exam subjects below:
Exam subjects for B.Ed programme
— Language Proficiency
— Mental Ability and Reasoning
— General Awareness
— Aptitude for Teaching
Exam subjects for BA JMC programme
— English Language & Comprehension
— General Awareness
— Reasoning
— Media Aptitude
Exam subjects for B.Ed (Special Education) programme
— Language Proficiency
— Mental Ability and Reasoning
— General Awareness
— Aptitude for Teaching
The university has advised candidates to go through the admission brochure for the academic session 2026-2027 for information regarding eligibility, exam pattern and detailed syllabus. Candidates applying for this special entrance test are required to closely follow the official website of the university, ipu.ac.in for early updates regarding the exam date.