IP University CET result 2020 declared, registrations begin for counselling

IP University CET result 2020: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University also known as IP University declared the result for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 for admission to various courses at its official website, ipu.ac.in. The exam is held for admission to various courses including BTech, BA LLB, BBA-LLB, LLM, and BArch.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling sessions. No separate intimation will be sent to the candidates regarding the declaration of results and commencement of counselling for admission. The registration link is already activated at the university website.

IP University CET result 2020: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on CET result 2020 under ‘alert’

Step 3: Click on PDF link next to subject you appeared for

Step 4: Check the merit list

Selected candidates will have to pay a non-refundable counselling fee of Rs 1000. Students can apply at ipu.admissions.nic.in

“The merit of the CET or National Level Test will be valid only for the programme for which the candidate has appeared and cannot be utilized for admission to any other programme. Further, the merit of the CET- 2020 by the University shall be valid only for the academic Session 2020-21 and merit of National Level Test in accordance with the rules of concerned authorities,” as per the rules of the university.

