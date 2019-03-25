IP University CET 2019: Application process begins, entrance exams from May 4

IP University CET 2019: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the schedule for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the academic term beginning in 2019. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can check the date sheet below or from the official website (ipu.ac.in).

Advertising

The CET examinations will be conducted on May 4, 2019. The online application process will begin from March 22, and the candidates can apply till April 22 to May 20 as per courses. The last date to apply for several courses is still awaited.

READ | CBSE Class 12 History paper was lengthy, said students

IPU CET 2019: Schedule for the entrance exams

Courses

B.Sc (Yoga), MAHERIT, B.Ed, M.Sc (EM), BJMC, M.Sc(Yoga)

Last date to apply

April 22

Entrance Exam

May 4

Result date

May 17, 2019

MA (Mass Communication, M. Tech (Tool Engineering), MPT, MOT (Neuro), MPO, M.Tech (Robotics & Automation), BA (English Hons.), M.Sc (NRM), B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic)

Read | DU admission starts early this year: April 15

Entrance Exam:

May 5

Last date to apply online

April 22

Result date

May 17

Advertising

MCA(LE), M.Sc. (Nursing), BBA, M.Sc (Bio & Conv.)

Entrance Exam

May 11

Last date to apply online

April 29

Result date

May 24.

How to apply:

The online application process for IPU CET has started from March 22, 2019. The candidates can apply online through the official website- ipu.ac.in.

IP University CET 2019: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website- ipu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the online admission link

Step 3: In the new window, enter the details of name, date of birth, address, contact details

Step 4: Upload passport size photo, signature, and left thumb impression

Step 5: After the completion of the application process, click on Submit

Step 6: Download the submitted application form, and take a print out for further reference.

For details on the schedule of IP CET examinations, please check the official website- ipu.ac.in.