IP University BBA CET 2019: Check paper analysis

Written by Amitendra Kumar

Indraprastha University (IP) conducted its Common Entrance Exam (CET) – for admission to its 3-year Degree Program in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) on the May 11, 2019.

There were 150 questions in the paper,to be answered in 150 minutes. The structure of the paper was on expected lines – English, General Awareness and Business Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Management Aptitude and Communication Skills. The overall level of difficulty of the paper was moderate. Each correct answer will fetch 4 marks while each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of 1 mark. There were a total of 4 answer choices for every question

General Awareness and Business Awareness

Like 2018, this section again focused on Static GK. Close to 25-26 questions were from this area. Mainly the focus was on Science and history with almost 11-12 questions from each of the two. There were 8-9 questions on current affairs, based on sports, movies, polity etc. which most students found to be easier.

Proficiency in English Language

The section mainly focused on Grammar and Vocabulary. The Vocabulary section evaluated the student’s skills through questions based on synonyms and fill in the blanks. Apart from vocabulary based questions, there were questions on Grammar topics such as choosing the correct part of the sentence. In Reading Comprehension, there was one passage and 8-9 questions were based on it. Of these, 4 questions tested the vocabulary proficiency of the candidates and 5 were fact based. The passage was in context of civil war.

The details of the English section are as follows:

Logical Reasoning

Students felt a sigh of relief in this section they felt it to be easier than that of remaining paper. Overall difficulty level of the questions was easy. The section had questions mostly from Analytical Reasoning.

Management Aptitude and Communication Skills

Overall, the level of difficulty of questions was moderate. There were 7-8 questions from communication skills, while the focus of the section was largely on Business related General Knowledge. Questions based on business leaders, taglines, business houses dominated the section. There were 2-3 questions based on economics.

– The author is Product Head- Law, Career Launcher