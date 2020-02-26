IP University admissions 2020: Entrance exam to be computer-based 

The exams will be held from April 25 to May 5. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image The exams will be held from April 25 to May 5. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image

For the first time, Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University will conduct computer-based entrance examination for admission, said it’s Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma on Wednesday. The varsity launched its brochure and prospectus for the academic session 2020-21. Delhi University already conducts the entrance exam in computer-based mode.

The exams will be held from April 25 to May 5, Verma said. The students interested in appearing for the exam can check the eligibility criteria and other information from the official website (ipu.ac.in).

Recently, the vice-chancellor said the varsity is planning to offer more graduate programmes. IP varsity is planning to introduce popular UG courses like BA (Honours) English, BCom (Honours), BJMC, BA ( Economics), BEd etc in the campus schools.

