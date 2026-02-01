IPU Admissions 2026: Registration starts from Feb 2

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released its admission brochure for the Undergraduate (UG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The admission process will start from February 2 and end on March 31. Students who will participate in the admission process need to know that the University has mandated the creation of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) IDs for all students.

This year, over 43,000 seats are available across more than 130 affiliated colleges and university schools, and the university is offering admissions to UG, PG, and doctoral programmes.

In accordance with UGC guidelines, GGSIP University provides 25 per cent supernumerary seats for international students across its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, for which a separate Admission Brochure will be issued by the Office of the Director for International Affairs. For the course list, students are requested to go through the information brochure.

Admission dates

The official online registration process is set to commence on February 2, 2026, with candidates required to submit their applications through the university’s admission portal. Prospective students must complete their forms and pay the application-cum-counselling fee of Rs 2,500 before the registration deadline of March 31, 2026. The official website for the same ipu.ac.in.

Read | IP University to use CUET score as secondary channel after JEE Main for BTech admissions

GGSIPU CET 2026 exam date

Following the application phase, the university will conduct its mandatory Common Entrance Tests (GGSIPU CET 2026) across a window spanning from April 25 to May 17, 2026.

Once the entrance results are declared, the centralised counselling process is expected to begin in June 2026. This phase, which involves document verification and seat allotment, generally runs through July 31, 2026, although specific schedules for each course are released via separate notifications.

Story continues below this ad

Eligibility depends on the course

In the brochure, the University has prescribed individual eligibility criteria for all the courses. For instance, in the brochure, to be eligible for the MBBS programme, candidates must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG 2026). The programme spans a total duration of 5.2 years. Academically, applicants are required to have passed their 12th class examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as mandatory subjects, passing each individually. In terms of aggregate marks, General category candidates must secure a minimum of 50 per cent in the combined subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and Biotechnology, while a relaxed requirement of 40 per cent is applicable for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, subject to the availability of reserved seats. Additionally, all candidates must be at least 17 years of age by December 31, 2026.

Age limit

–For most undergraduate degrees where the entry requirement is a 12 pass (excluding MBBS), candidates must not be older than 21 years.

— The age limit is extended to 25 years. For these specific courses, the age is calculated based on the candidate’s status on or before December 31st of the admission year.

–For all other postgraduate courses where the entry qualification is a prior graduation degree, the upper age limit is set at 35 years.

Story continues below this ad

Candidates are advised to carefully provide their complete and accurate e‑mail address and phone number in the application form during online registration. Please note that the University will use these contact details for all future communications.

It is mandatory for all candidates seeking admission through the management quota to have qualified in either the notified National Level Test, GGSIPU CET 2026, CUET, or any other applicable entrance examination for admission to various programmes.

Admissions to the LLB programme

Admissions to the LLB programme (through CLAT UG merit) and the LLM programme (through CLAT PG merit) are based on candidate data provided by the Consortium of NLUs.

The University retrieves this information directly from the Consortium’s portal. Candidates who have not given their ‘Consent’ on the Consortium portal for data sharing will not have their details accessed by the University, even if they have registered for centralised online counselling. Such candidates shall be treated as debarred from the admission process for this reason, as mentioned in the brochure.

Story continues below this ad

New courses added

For the 2026–27 academic session, the university has introduced 24 new courses. These include Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Lateral Entry in B.S. (Packaging Technology), MTech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, MA Mass Communication (Weekend Programme), additional weekend programmes in select disciplines, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BTech in Industrial Chemistry, BSc Clinical Psychology, BTech in Computer Science Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), BTech in Computer Science and Business Systems, and programmes in Teacher Education and Inclusive Education.

The university has also launched the BA BEd (Special and Inclusive Education – ISITEP) programme with specialisations in autism spectrum disorder, hearing impairment, intellectual disability, learning disability, multiple disability and visual impairment.