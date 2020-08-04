IP University admissions 2020: Application forms to be available till August 11, here’s how to apply

IPU admissions 2020: Apply at ipu.ac.in (Representational image) IPU admissions 2020: Apply at ipu.ac.in (Representational image)

IP University admissions 2020: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) commonly known as IP University has extended the deadline for submission of online forms till August 11. Interested can apply at ipu.ac.in. Students will be allowed to edit their application forms from August 12 to 14. In case a student has problems in filling the form online, they can reach out to the official email at grievance_onlineapplication@ipu.ac.in and ipucet2020@gamil.com.

The university will admit students based on the common entrance test (CET) or national-level exams held for a particular field. Based on the performance in these exams, a rank list will be displayed. Candidates will be called for counselling for admission depending upon the number of seats available in each programme. Those who fail to clear IPU CET will not be eligible.

IP University admissions 2020: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website- ipu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘apply online form’ under ‘admissions’ box on the homepage

Step 3: Read the details, checkbox and click on ‘start now’, if already registered, click on the already registered tab

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill the form, upload passport size photo, signature etc

Step 6: After the completion of the application process, click on submit

When the application form was released, the entrance exam was scheduled to be held in May. The deadline and exam dates were extended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final dates of IPU CET are not known yet. The exam, however, will be held online.

Meanwhile, the application process for Delhi University is also on. Interested can apply till August 31. For undergraduate admissions alone, as many as 3,27,663 students have applied at the Delhi University, as per the official data shared by the varsity. This year, DU is offering a single-form application, which will make students eligible for all courses and colleges by default and students will have the chance to decide on the courses or colleges they are eligible to apply for, once the cut-off is released. Read more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd