IP University admissions 2020: Application form submission dates extended again

IP University admissions 2020: The entrance exam date and last date to apply at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University popularly known as IP University has been postponed yet again. This time, the varsity has allowed students to apply for admissions till May 25, 11:50 pm. Further, the form editing option will be available from May 26 to May 28.

While the dates of the common entrance test (CET) is yet to be released. Students whose admissions will be on the basis of merit of class 12 level marks will also have to apply at the official website. Earlier, the application deadline was extended until April 17. The last dates have been extended further as the nationwide lockdown is extended till May 17.

The entrance exam for admission at IP University was to be held from May 20 to May 30, however, after the postponement, no new dates have been announced.

The university, as per the UGC guidelines, will begin the new academic session from August 1. Those admitted to the varsity will have to show the final marksheet and degree papers by September 30, as per the official notification.

IP varsity had earlier informed that it is planning to introduce popular undergraduate courses like BA (Honours) English, BCom (Honours), BJMC, BA ( Economics), BEd etc in the campus.

