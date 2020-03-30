IP University admissions 2020-21 application deadline extended

IPU University admission application deadline extended, apply at ipu.ac.in (Representational image) IPU University admission application deadline extended, apply at ipu.ac.in (Representational image)

IP University admissions: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University commonly known as IP University has extended the last date to apply for admission till April 17. This applies to all forms of admissions including those through common entrance test (CET), merit-based admissions, and national level test candidates.

Students will have a window to edit their forms from April 18 to April 20, 11:50 pm, as per the new schedule released by the varsity. The schedule has been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of coronavirus affected cases gone over 1000 in India.

The entrance exam for admission at IP University will be held from May 20 to May 30. The admit cards for the same will be released from May 10 onward. Those who have not applied for the admission yet can do so at the official website ipu.ac.in. The exam is conducted in May every year.

From last year onward, the exam has gone online. Those who clear the exam, will then be selected on based of merit and will have to undergo counselling.

