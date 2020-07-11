Intervene to save future of our youth, cancel university exams: Kejriwal writes to PM

Kejriwal asks PM to cancel final year exam (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Kejriwal asks PM to cancel final year exam (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

After cancelling the term-end exams for the state-run colleges and universities in Delhi today, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to intervene and cancel the exams for state-run varsities too. Stating, “It seems that only your intervention can resolve the problem,” Kejriwal in his letter wrote, “I request you to take amend the decision taken by the centre and UGC and cancel the final semester/year exams to save the future of our youth.”

This is opposed to the latest guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) which direct higher education institutes to “compulsorily” hold the final year or semester exams by September.

The eminent institutes including IITs, NLUs have already announced to promote their students by internal assessment. Then why can not all the universities award degrees based on the same?, asked Kejriwal in his letter. In the extraordinary times, we need to take extraordinary decisions, he said adding that globally renowned institutes have also given degrees to their students on the basis of internal assessment.

He said, “The Union HRD minister and UGC are not ready to change their decision”, even as Delhi along with other states have cancelled the exams for its state-run colleges and universities.

He also wrote, “Revised guidelines of UGC have caused unrest among students, teachers, and parents. He added that it is agreed by all that the decision taken by the UGC is wrong and should be rolled back.”

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the union HRD minister in a series of tweets has stated that while the health and safety of students is a concern for the ministry, so is offering “unbias and equal opportunities” for students. “In any education model, assessment is one of the most important milestones. Performance in exams gives students self-confidence and satisfaction,” he wrote.

West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Delhi have announced that they will not hold the term-end exams because of the increasing coronavirus cases. As per the latest data, India has recorded over lakh (as many as 8,20,916 cases) of coronavirus.

