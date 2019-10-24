‘Interstellar ice could hold answers on origin of life’

The presence of water in the interstellar medium could lead to new insights and further the understanding of how life originated on planets.

Delivering a talk in Pune on Wednesday, Prof Gary Melnick from the Centre for Astrophysics at Harvard University also said further studies should have to focus on water that remains capped in the form of ice.

Melnick was speaking on ‘Interstellar Water: Past, Present and Future’ as part of an ongoing international conference titled ‘Infrared Astronomy on Astrophysical Dust’, organised at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

Hailing technological advances in recent years, the senior astronomer said interesting times are ahead for this area of study.

“With significant advancements in technology in the last two decades and high-end instruments now becoming available, it would be possible to know better how water gets formed on the surfaces of planets and also within the interstellar medium,” he said.

He also said comets could be “transporters” of water-forming molecules to planets and other bodies.

“We understand that water gets formed at low temperatures and indicates that comets could have the ability to deliver water to planets. But there are still many questions to be addressed,” he added.