Internship Alert: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre opens opportunities for UG, PG, PhD programmes students

The Human Resource Development Division of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has announced the opening of various internship opportunities for students pursuing B.Tech, BE, M.Tech, ME, MSc, Integrated MSc/MTech, BS-MS, and PhD programmes. The programme is open exclusively to Indian citizens pursuing science and technology disciplines relevant to the Department of Space (DoS) and ISRO programmes. Interested students can apply and create an account at vsscinternship.vssc.gov.in/HRDD_LOGIN/beforelogincontroller. The programme’s deadline is March 16.

According to the notification, applicants must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks or a CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale. For more information related to the course-specific and for downloading the application form, candidates can visit: vsscinternship.vssc.gov.in/HRDD_LOGIN/

Internships are available for undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students from recognised institutions in India and abroad, provided they are enrolled in regular on-campus courses or have completed their studies within six months of the application window. PhD candidates must have completed their coursework to qualify.

Eligibility for BTech & BE candidates

According to the notification, project work must be carried out in groups of two to four students from the same branch, semester, and college. Individual applications will not be entertained. Eligible candidates include final-year students of BE/BTech, BSc (Physics/Chemistry), and Diploma courses in Electronics, Mechanical, or Computer Science.

Students can opt for one of the block periods during the year, with strict cut-off dates for applications:

–July–September (apply by May 15)

–October–December (apply by August 15)

The duration of project work varies by course. For BE/BTech students, the minimum period is 45 days, and the maximum is 90 days. For B.Sc and Diploma students, the duration ranges from 45 to 60 days.

Each application must include a detailed biodata of all group members, specifying educational qualifications, prior internships or projects, technical skills, and areas of interest. The form must be duly signed by the student and endorsed by the HoD, dean, or principal of the institution. Only applications submitted in the prescribed format will be considered.

Duration and stipend

The centre has clarified that internships will only be permitted in “unclassified areas of VSSC/ISRO” and that no stipend or financial assistance will be provided during the tenure. The programme duration ranges from 21 to 45 days.

VSSC has cautioned that the number of students selected will depend on facility constraints, and not all applicants may be accommodated due to the high volume of requests. Students are advised to keep alternative options in mind.

Supporting documents, including mark sheets, technical skills, and prior project experience, can be uploaded in a single PDF file of up to 5 MB. Selected candidates will be notified via email. For any queries related to the internship, applicants can send an email: o_hrdd@vssc.gov.in