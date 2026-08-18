Internet reaches 67.4% schools, nearly one-third still without connectivity: UDISE+

Internet connectivity in Indian schools increased to 67.4 per cent in 2025-26, up from 63.5 per cent in the previous academic year, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data. Despite the improvement, nearly one in three schools in the country still does not have internet access.
The data released by the Ministry of Education early this year shows that the share of schools with internet connectivity increased by 3.9 percentage points year-on-year. In 2025-26, 32.6 per cent of schools remained without internet facilities, compared with 36.5 per cent in 2024-25.
However, the computer availability recorded a larger increase during the same period. The proportion of schools with computer facilities rose from 64.7 per cent in 2024-25 to 69.9 per cent in 2025-26, an increase of 5.2 percentage points. However, around 30.1 per cent of schools still did not have computer facilities.
The latest figures indicate that digital infrastructure in schools has improved, but internet access continues to lag behind computer availability. Over the past three years, the proportion of schools with computer facilities increased from 57.2 per cent in 2023-24 to 64.7 per cent in 2024-25 and 69.9 per cent in 2025-26. Internet connectivity rose from 53.9 per cent to 63.5 per cent and then 67.4 per cent during the same period.
The gap is particularly relevant as schools increasingly use digital platforms and online resources for teaching, learning and administrative activities. The UDISE+ data suggests that while access to computers is expanding across the country, connecting schools to reliable internet remains a significant infrastructure challenge.
The latest data also shows high coverage of several basic facilities. Drinking water was available in 99.5 per cent of schools, girls’ toilets in 98.5 per cent, and electricity in 95 per cent of schools in 2025-26.
Meanwhile, the single-teacher schools declined from 1,04,125 in 2024-25 to 1,00,843 in 2025-26, a net reduction of 3,282 schools in a year.
However, the national decline masks significant variations across states. Data for the two years show that five states together reduced their number of single-teacher schools by more than 11,000 — more than three times the national net decline. At the same time, several other states recorded increases, adding thousands of single-teacher schools to their respective counts.