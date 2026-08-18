Internet reaches 67.4% schools, nearly one-third still without connectivity: UDISE+

Internet connectivity in Indian schools increased to 67.4 per cent in 2025-26, up from 63.5 per cent in the previous academic year, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data. Despite the improvement, nearly one in three schools in the country still does not have internet access.

The data released by the Ministry of Education early this year shows that the share of schools with internet connectivity increased by 3.9 percentage points year-on-year. In 2025-26, 32.6 per cent of schools remained without internet facilities, compared with 36.5 per cent in 2024-25.

However, the computer availability recorded a larger increase during the same period. The proportion of schools with computer facilities rose from 64.7 per cent in 2024-25 to 69.9 per cent in 2025-26, an increase of 5.2 percentage points. However, around 30.1 per cent of schools still did not have computer facilities.