International Youth Day 2026: Fresher hiring rises to 75%, but where are young Indians finding jobs?

The report shows that hiring intent in e-commerce and technology start-ups increased from 90per cent in the first half of 2026 to 93 per cent in the second half (AI Image)

When the United Nations General Assembly designated August 12 as International Youth Day in the late 1990s, the idea was to draw greater attention to issues affecting young people and to create space for youth participation in discussions on their future. The decision followed a recommendation from the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, held in Lisbon in 1998. Over the years, International Youth Day has focused attention on a range of issues affecting young people, including education, employment, health, political participation and other social and economic concerns.

More than two decades later, the question of what kind of opportunities young people can access as they enter the workforce has become more relevant than ever: In India, the latest hiring data suggests that while the overall outlook for freshers has improved, the recovery is not uniform. Some industries are actively expanding their entry-level hiring plans, while others are becoming more cautious — pointing to a job market in which the question is increasingly not just whether young people can find jobs, but which sectors are creating those opportunities and what skills they demand.