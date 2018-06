International Yoga Day 2018: Here are yoga universities, colleges and institutions in India

International Yoga Day: Apart from doing Yoga every day to stay healthy, one can also make it as a career being instructor or teacher International Yoga Day: Apart from doing Yoga every day to stay healthy, one can also make it as a career being instructor or teacher

International Yoga Day: Today on June 21, the World celebrates the International Yoga Day. While yoga is an integral part of Indian culture but not many know that they can earn a degree and pursue a career. In India, a total of 25 universities and 18 colleges are offering Master’s Degree in Yoga across the country (All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) provisional report 2014-15). Here is the list of colleges/ institutes that offer courses in yoga

Yoga Courses available at various colleges and universities

Gandhi Bhawan, University of Delhi

Courses offered

Certificate Course: Yoga, Charkha, and Khaddi

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Kolkata

Courses available

PG Diploma in Yoga (PGDY 1 year Full time Course)

PG Diploma in Yoga (PGDY 2 years Part time course)

Outreach Programme of Yoga for Health and Wellbeing (OPY)

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Courses Available

One and a Half Years PGD in Yoga Therapy

Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras, Chennai

Courses Available

Diploma in Yoga (One Year)

University of Mumbai

Part-time Diploma Course in Foundations of Yoga

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi

Courses Offered

Diploma in Yoga Science

Certificate Course in Yoga Science

Foundation Course in Yoga Science

SVYASA

Courses Offered

PhD Yoga

Diploma Yoga & Rehabilitation

M.Phil Counselling & Yoga Therapy

MA Yoga, Journalism & Mass Communication

MSc Yoga Management

MSc Yoga & Consciousness

MSc Yoga Education

MSc Yoga

PGD in Yoga Therapy for Doctors

PGD in Yoga Therapy

BNYS

MA Yoga & Journalism

MSc Yoga & Management

MSc Yoga & Consciousness

MSc Yoga Education

MSc Yoga

Yoga Therapy Orientation Training For Doctors

Yoga Teachers Training Course

Yoga Instructor Course

Bihar School of Yoga

Certificate in Yoga Science & Life Style

Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram

International Yoga Teachers Training Programme

Indian Institute of Yogic Science & Research Bhuvneshwar,

Odisha

Courses Offered:

Master Degree in Yoga

Yoga Teachers Training Course

Dev Sanskriti Vishwadyalaya

Courses Offered:

MA Applied Yoga & Human Excellence

MSc Yogic Sciences & Holistic Health

Diplomain Yoga Vijnana

Diploma in Human Consciousness & Yoga Therapy

Foundation Course in Yogic Science (Distance Mode)

Certificate Course in Yoga & Alternative Therapy

MSc Yoga

MA Yoga

Gujarat University, Ahmedabad

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Yoga Education

Bhavnagar University, Gujarat

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Naturopathy & Yogic Science

Diploma in Yoga

North Gujarat University

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Yoga Education

Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University

Diploma in Yoga Therapy

Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Courses offered

MA in Sankhya Yoga

PGD in Yoga Therapy and Stress management

PGD in Yoga Vijnana (Distance)

Jammu University

Courses Offered:

Diploma Course in Yoga

Diploma Course in Yoga

Advance Certificate Course in Yoga

Certificate Course in Yoga

Gujarat Ayurveda University

Diploma in Yoga & Naturopathy

Certificate in Yoga and Naturopathy Therapies

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Yoga Education

M.J.P. Rohilkhand University, Uttar Pradesh

Courses offered

Diploma in Yoga

University of Mumbai

Advance Diploma in Yoga

Diploma in Yogic Education

Certificate in Yoga

Annamalai University

Post Graduate Diploma in Yoga

Diploma in Yoga

Jainarayan Vyas University

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Yoga Education

Laxmibai National University of Physical Education, Madhya Pradesh

MA Yoga

Diploma in Yoga and Alternative Therapy

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Diploma in Naturopathy & Yoga Therapy

Yashwant Rao Chauhan Open University

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Yoga Sikshak (Distance Mode)

Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Yoga

Gurukul University, Chattisgarh

Diploma in Yoga & Naturopathy

Kurukshetra University, Haryana

Courses Offered:

MA Music, Yoga and Health

PG Diploma in Yoga

Himachal Pradesh University

MA Yoga

PG Diploma in Yoga

Kumaun University

Courses Offered:

MA in Yoga

PGD Yoga

Patanjali University, Uttarakhand

Courses Offered:

MA Yoga

BA Yoga

M.Sc Yoga

PG Diploma Yoga

Certificate Course, Yoga

RML Awadh University

Courses Offered:

PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, UP

Courses Offered:

PG Diploma in Yoga

Punjab University, Chandigarh

Courses offered

Diploma in Yoga

Punjabi University, Patiala, Punjab

Courses Offered:

PG Diploma in Yoga

Certificate Course in Yoga

M.L. Sukhadia University

Courses offered

PGD Yoga

Jain Vishwabharti University

Courses Offered:

MA Yoga

M.Sc Yoga

Jaipur University

Courses offered

PGD Yoga

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya

Courses offered

MA Yoga

PGD Yoga

Awadhesh Pratap Singh University

Courses Offered:

Diploma in Yoga

Eligibility criteria:

BA/ B.SC: For the Bachelor course, 12th pass is required.

MA/ M.SC: Bachelor’s degree in any programme from an UGC recognised university

M.Phil: Master’s degree in any discipline from an UGC recognised university

PhD: Master’s degree in any discipline from an UGC recognised university

Career options

Yoga instructor/ Yoga teacher in private or government colleges

