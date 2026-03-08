International Women’s Day: As AI reshapes work, Indian women are adapting faster

India’s women professionals are emerging as frontrunners in the country’s fast-evolving AI-driven workplace. New data from LinkedIn suggests that women in India are showing slightly higher confidence and engagement with artificial intelligence tools at work compared to men. This trend stands in contrast to global patterns, data shows.

According to the findings shared by the global hiring and professional networking platform, 90 per cent of women say they feel confident using AI at work, compared to 86 per cent of men. Women are also showing stronger intent to actively build AI-related capabilities, with 35 per cent saying they are learning AI skills to stand out in job searches, compared with 29 per cent of men. The data further indicates that 71 per cent of women believe AI can help them find the right job, higher than the 63 per cent of men who say the same.

AI adoption and career outlook among Indian professionals

Indicator Women Men Confident using AI at work 90% 86% Learning AI skills to stand out in a job search 35% 29% Believe AI can help find the right job 71% 63%

Internationally, where the confidence gap usually tilts in the opposite direction: 68 per cent of working men globally say they feel confident using AI at work, compared with 59 per cent of women. India’s workforce dynamics, therefore, appear to be reversing a pattern seen everywhere else.

Susan Mathew, director-HR at LinkedIn India, says the shift also reflects how access to AI learning is expanding beyond technical teams. “When access to AI learning is broad rather than restricted to technical teams, it can widen participation in emerging technologies, including for women who may historically have had fewer pathways into technology roles,” she says.

Workplace observers say the explanation may lie partly in how AI tools are being used to solve everyday productivity challenges.

Ambica Chaturvedi, vice president – Human Resources at Ashoka University, a leading private university in the Delhi NCR region, says the higher adoption among women does not come as a surprise when viewed through the lens of workplace realities.

“The telling on time on a woman is far higher than men… we have a lot of other responsibilities too. And therefore, if AI makes you efficient, then I’m not surprised that a larger number of women are using AI,” she says.

In many workplaces, she notes, AI is already becoming a routine tool used by employees across roles. “Across that age group… all of us are sort of using AI,” she says, adding that the technology is increasingly integrated into everyday work processes.

Another factor, Chaturvedi suggests, could be the ability to adapt quickly to new tools. “I do feel the learning agility of men versus women is different. There is a lot of learning agility I do see females have as opposed to men. AI is a new skill, and therefore, women taking it up, experimenting with it… being efficient, faster, quicker.”

That readiness to experiment appears to be not only in workplace usage but also in career ambitions. The LinkedIn data shows 76 per cent of women plan to look for new jobs in 2026, compared to 69 per cent of men, indicating stronger mobility and confidence in navigating the job market.

Mathew notes that India’s workforce dynamics also shape how women approach career mobility. With women’s labour force participation still relatively low, many professionals place strong emphasis on future readiness and long-term employability. “Access to professional networks and digital career tools is helping professionals navigate the labour market more strategically by surfacing opportunities, strengthening professional visibility, and enabling individuals to signal their skills more clearly,” she says.

Employers, too, are increasingly seeing the impact of AI in recruitment processes. According to Chaturvedi, AI tools are already transforming the way organisations identify candidates.

“For every position, if you have 500 applications, someone has to read those 500 applications to make a pool of 50,” she explains. “That three-hour job can become a 10-minute job with some prompts.”

From the employer’s perspective, she adds, AI is helping hiring teams “get to the right talent quicker” by making searches sharper and more targeted.

Beyond workplace behaviour, broader labour market patterns may also be shaping this trend. Dr Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, a platform that integrates work and academic learning, believes that the growing presence of women in digitally intensive sectors is improving their familiarity with AI-enabled work environments.

“A large share of women entering the workforce today are doing so in digitally enabled roles such as technology services, analytics, e-commerce operations, and platform-based work,” he says. “These sectors already operate in technology-heavy environments, which naturally accelerates familiarity with AI tools.”

He adds that employability assessments also show women performing slightly better on job readiness indicators, with employability levels of about 54 per cent compared with roughly 51.5 per cent for men. Skills such as analytical thinking, communication, and problem-solving are becoming increasingly valuable as AI tools take over routine tasks.

“AI tools automate routine tasks but increase the importance of judgment, contextual understanding, and collaboration,” Sharma says.

At the same time, women appear to be investing more actively in education pathways that strengthen their career prospects in technology-driven workplaces.

These trends suggest that women are not only adapting to AI tools at work but are also proactively preparing for technology-driven careers through continued learning.

Chaturvedi believes organisations can help this shift by creating an environment where employees feel comfortable experimenting with AI. Managerial leads, she argues, must first adopt the technology themselves and communicate clearly that it is meant to enhance productivity rather than replace workers.

“The mandate should be clear – we are expecting you to use AI in certain workflows,” she says. When organisations remove the stigma around using AI, including fears of being judged or replaced, adoption across teams becomes far easier.

For a workforce that is increasingly navigating digital tools, shifting career paths, and continuous learning, AI may ultimately prove less of a disruption and more of a catalyst — particularly for women looking to move faster up the value chain of work.